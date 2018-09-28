Cheyenne animal shelter decides against using pepper spray

Cheyenne Animal Shelter officials have decided against an

idea to arm shelter employees with pepper spray in response to a recent biting incident.

Instead board members have decided to rely on less-abrasive methods for personal protection and “special training” for employees on how to safely handle animals.

The pepper spray idea was proposed by embattled Shelter CEO Bob Fecht who said it could be a lifesaving tool for an employee under attack by an aggressive animal.

Experts in animal care and control tell the Wyoming Eagle Tribune that the spray could potentially backfire on the employee and instead recommended the shelter focus on training in animal behavior and defensive handling instead.

Two shelter board members resigned after Fecht was suspended and not fired by the board when using pepper spray on a pit bull that bit an employee