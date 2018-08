The F.E. Warren Air Force base is testing for lead after

a child living on the base tested positively for high amounts of lead.

A statement from the base says lead was found in a bathtub and on a doorknob in the child’s home in residential housing.

The base has told families in the base’s residential housing that there was no “immediate life-threatening danger.” But they have formed a team to test other homes in the area.

The base also says the water on the base is safe to drink.