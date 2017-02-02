Cheyenne County man facing trial for burglaries, illegal possession of weapons

A rural Lodgepole man is facing trial in Cheyenne County District Court for allegedly burglarizing buildings on two rural farmsteads and for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon.

27 year old Charles Meister is accused of breaking into the outbuildings and taking tools plus other property that court documents indicate was located in a pickup belonging to the suspect after the execution of search warrants.

The documents say the burglaries were discovered at the uninhabited residences in late December. A call from one of the victims about a pickup that matched the description of the one reportedly at his property, and tire impressions and footprints at the crime scenes, led to Meister being developed by a Sheriff’s Deputy as a suspect.

The documents say four firearms, including a rifle, two shotguns and a semi-automatic pistol that were illegal for Meister to possess, were found in his pickup. He faces two burglary counts and eight weapons charges and his next court hearing is scheduled for March 14th.