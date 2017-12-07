Cheyenne Frontier Days announces 2018 Frontier Nights lineup

It’s going to be another busy summer at “The Daddy of ’em All,” as Cheyenne Frontier Days has announced the bulk of their musical headliners for 2018.

Florida Georgia Line will be kicking of Frontier Nights on Friday, July 20th. The Saturday night show will feature Cole Swindell, and on Sunday the Charlie Daniels Band with special guest Tracy Lawrence will be taking the state.

Championship Bull Riding will be going on Monday July 23rd and Tuesday July 24th.

On Wednesday, July 25th Eric Church will be headlining, and Dierks Bentley will close out the musical acts on Saturday, July 28th.

Acts for Thursday the 26th and Friday the 27th have yet to be announced; in years past the committee has brought in a non-country act. Last summer Jason Derulo took the stage, and in 2016 Fall Out Boy rocked the crowd.

PRCA Rodeo Action will also be taking place at Frontier Days from July 21st through the 29th.

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, December 16th.