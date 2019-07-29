Cheyenne Frontier Days reports slight overall attendance increase

Cheyenne Frontier Days officials report a slight increase in attendance at night shows this year while rodeo attendance saw a slight drop.

The annual western and rodeo event ended on Sunday.

Officials say in a news release that overall attendance increased slightly this year compared to 2018.

Total night show attendance this year was 120,518, compared to 115,214 last year. Rodeo attendance this year was pegged at 97,373 in 2019 compared to an official attendance of 101,462 in 2018.

The official attendance for the three 2019 CFD pancake breakfasts was pegged at 22,713 while 50,998 visited the Indian Village.