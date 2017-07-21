Cheyenne hospital loses Medicaid and Medicare standings

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center recently lost its

standing that hospitals need to serve Medicare and Medicaid patients.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Friday that the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services removed the medical center of its “deemed status” because of a substantiated complaint.

The hospital has filed an action plan of correction to get the deemed status returned. It will be returned if the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approves of the plan.

Craig Luzinski, one of the medical center’s vice presidents, said he could not release much information about the specifics of the complaint because of patient confidentiality. But he said the complaint was limited to one patient and focused on the process of determining whether patients are properly prepared to

leave the hospital.