Cheyenne hospital regains Medicare and Medicaid standings

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials announced today that the hospital has regained its accredited status from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. CMS notified the hospital in writing that its standing has been reinstated.

Patrick Madigan, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s interim chief executive officer, said “It’s important for our community to know that the temporary loss of deemed status was the result of our discharge planning process for one patient and was in no way related to the quality of care provided at the hospital.”

Madigan said when they were notified by CMS of areas they felt needed more attention, we immediately developed a detailed action plan to further strengthen the processes. The plan was approved and validated by the Wyoming Department of Health and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services after an unannounced survey at the hospital on August 10 to verify that the corrective plan had been implemented.

Madigan confirmed that Cheyenne Regional Medical Center continued to treat Medicare and Medicaid patients and that the hospital’s overall day-to-day operations and funding were not impacted while it waited for the decision from CMS.