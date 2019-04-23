Cheyenne man takes plea deal in car-pedestrian fatality case

A 31-year-old Wyoming man who was behind the wheel in a fatal car-pedestrian accident in downtown Scottsbluff last year has accepted a plea deal in the case.

Tyson Rein of Cheyenne entered a plea of no contest Tuesday to a charge of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of 63-year-old Kurt Blazek of Scottsbluff last December.

Prosecutors dropped a charge of failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, an infraction, with prejudice, meaning it would not be refiled in the case. According to the State’s pre-trial compliance document filed with the Court in March, the plea deal also included language that the “State will recommend a fine as sentence upon a guilty plea”.

Following the change of plea, Scotts Bluff County Court Judge James Worden found Rein guilty, and ordered a pre-sentence investigation plus a victim impact statement be completed before sentencing scheduled for June 13th at 9:15 a.m.

The Court is not bound to follow a prosecutor’s sentencing recommendations, so Rein still faces a maximum sentence of not more than one year imprisonment, a $1,000 fine or both for the conviction on the class 1 misdemeanor.