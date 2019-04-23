class="post-template-default single single-post postid-380698 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

Cheyenne man takes plea deal in car-pedestrian fatality case

BY Scott Miller | April 23, 2019
Home News Regional News
Cheyenne man takes plea deal in car-pedestrian fatality case

A 31-year-old Wyoming man who was behind the wheel in a fatal car-pedestrian accident in downtown Scottsbluff last year has accepted a plea deal in the case.

Tyson Rein of Cheyenne entered a plea of no contest Tuesday to a charge of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of 63-year-old Kurt Blazek of Scottsbluff last December.

Prosecutors dropped a charge of failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, an infraction, with prejudice, meaning it would not be refiled in the case. According to the State’s pre-trial compliance document filed with the Court in March, the plea deal also included language that the “State will recommend a fine as sentence upon a guilty plea”.

Following the change of plea, Scotts Bluff County Court Judge James Worden found Rein guilty, and ordered a pre-sentence investigation plus a victim impact statement be completed before sentencing scheduled for June 13th at 9:15 a.m.

The Court is not bound to follow a prosecutor’s sentencing recommendations, so Rein still faces a maximum sentence of not more than one year imprisonment, a $1,000 fine or both for the conviction on the class 1 misdemeanor.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments