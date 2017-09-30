Cheyenne man wins Patte Valley Companies Marathon; New record in Half Marathon

A Cheyenne man won the Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon Saturday and a Crawford man set a new record in the half marathon as the sixth annual race was run in beautiful western Nebraska weather.

Adam Cordell won the Marathon in a time of 3:10:08. Lauren Puretz of Colorado Springs was the first woman finisher with a time of 3:23:11, just a couple minutes off the female event record.

In the Half Marathon there was a record performance. Dylan Stansbury finished in 1:16:49, eclipsing the old mark of local runner Aaron Carrizales by seven seconds. The first woman to cross in the Half Marathon was Nicole Berosek of Bridgeport, with a time of 1:34:52.

The 5k race was won by last year’s champion, Jerrod Berger, with a time of nineteen minutes, while Tiann Colwell of Sscottsbluff won the women’s title with a time of 25:12.

Over 500 runners participated from across the country and Canada in the fourth and last race organized by WNCC Foundation Director Jennifer Rogers, who is leaving to move to Minnesota. She received a resounding ovation from volunteers and participants when the race was completed at the Five Rocks Amphitheater .

The race is a major fundraiser for the Foundation, providing scholarship money for deserving low income and under-served students.