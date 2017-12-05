Cheyenne moving to demolish Hitching Post Inn

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said the city is willing to pay

$2 million to demolish the Hitching Post Inn, which she called a blighted gateway to the community.

The Cheyenne Tribune-Eagle reported Monday that the city is looking into demolishing four of the inn’s five buildings. The city would pay upfront, likely with money from a special loan fund and reserves.

Orr said the demolition would be worth it because the city could eventually recoup some of its costs by selling the land and the remaining building it would receive in the deal.

An affordable housing project has already shown interest in land north of the inn.The inn stopped making money in September, when power and water services were cut off and it shut down.