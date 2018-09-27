Cheyenne psychologist, wife plead guilty to Medicaid fraud

A Cheyenne psychologist and his wife have pleaded guilty

to submitting more than $6.2 million worth of false statements to Wyoming Medicaid.

The federal government says John Sink Jr. and his wife, Diane, submitted fake bills for group counseling that included coloring, playing games, singing karaoke, eating at restaurants or shopping.

Investigators wrote in an indictment that none of those activities qualify as therapeutically necessary mental health treatment.

The couple is also accused of instructing therapists to report billable hours for people who weren’t actually receiving treatment or present at times billed.

The Sinks are scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 4.