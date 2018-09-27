class="post-template-default single single-post postid-337726 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Cheyenne psychologist, wife plead guilty to Medicaid fraud

BY Associated Press | September 27, 2018
A Cheyenne psychologist and his wife have pleaded guilty
to submitting more than $6.2 million worth of false statements to Wyoming Medicaid.

The federal government says John Sink Jr. and his wife, Diane, submitted fake bills for group counseling that included coloring, playing games, singing karaoke, eating at restaurants or shopping.

Investigators wrote in an indictment that none of those activities qualify as therapeutically necessary mental health treatment.

The couple is also accused of instructing therapists to report billable hours for people who weren’t actually receiving treatment or present at times billed.

The Sinks are scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 4.

