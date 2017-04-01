class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225981 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Cheyenne VA hospital dedicates new Vietnam Veterans Memorial

BY Associated Press | April 1, 2017
Home News Regional News
Cheyenne VA hospital dedicates new Vietnam Veterans Memorial
photo courtesy Cheyenne VA Medical Center

A Vietnam Veterans Memorial has been installed in Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports dozens of veterans, family members and friends attended a dedication ceremony for the memorial Wednesday to celebrate Vietnam Veterans Day.

The memorial wall is located at the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center. It is a replica of the official Vietnam Veterans Memorial monument in Washington, D.C.

The wall displays the more than 58,000 names of service members killed during the Vietnam War. Among the thousands of names are 119 from Wyoming, including 13 from Cheyenne.

Event organizer and VA hospital volunteer Sallee Call was behind the effort to bring the memorial to Cheyenne.

She says about $10,000 was raised to help get the wall installed at the VA.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments