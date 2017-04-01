Cheyenne VA hospital dedicates new Vietnam Veterans Memorial

A Vietnam Veterans Memorial has been installed in Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports dozens of veterans, family members and friends attended a dedication ceremony for the memorial Wednesday to celebrate Vietnam Veterans Day.

The memorial wall is located at the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center. It is a replica of the official Vietnam Veterans Memorial monument in Washington, D.C.

The wall displays the more than 58,000 names of service members killed during the Vietnam War. Among the thousands of names are 119 from Wyoming, including 13 from Cheyenne.

Event organizer and VA hospital volunteer Sallee Call was behind the effort to bring the memorial to Cheyenne.

She says about $10,000 was raised to help get the wall installed at the VA.