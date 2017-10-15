Cheyenne Weather Radar to be upgraded

The weather radar used by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Cheyenne will be down for approximately five days beginning Monday, October 16th for technicians to install an important technological upgrade.

Acting Meteorologist in Charge Rob Cox told KNEB News the work on the WSR-88D has been scheduled to minimize any potential impacts to office operations.

During the outage, Cox says radar coverage is available from adjacent National Weather Service radar sites including: Riverton, WY, Rapid City, SD, North Platte, NE, Boulder, CO, and Grand Junction, CO.

Cox said a crew will install a new signal processor, which replaces obsolete technology, improves processing speed and data quality, provides added functionality, and supports IT security.

This is the first of four major upgrades, known as service life extension projects, planned in the next five years to replace and refurbish major components of the 20 year old WSR-88Ds.

Cox said these upgrades will keep the radars operational well into the 2030s.

The $150 million dollar investment is being made by the three organizations that use these radars, the NOAA National Weather Service, United States Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration.

The other service life extension projects include refurbishing the transmitter, pedestal, and equipment shelters.