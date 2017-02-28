Cheyenne Weather Service offering Storm Spotter Training classes

Western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming are no strangers to severe weather, but when severe weather strikes, the more eyes on the ground the better.

The Cheyenne National Weather Service is starting its first of eleven 2017 Storm Spotter Training classes on Wednesday in Sidney.

People who attend these classes will be able to submit reports to the Weather Service. Meteorologist Chad Hahn says these classes are free to the public, last only a few hours, and attendees learn a lot during their training.

“We have a whole bunch of really high tech equipment. We’ve got radars, we’ve got satellites, all trying to get a good idea to sense what’s going on the ground across the entire country,” explains Hahn. “Unfortunately, what that provides us is only a fraction of the picture.”

Hahn says the presentation in these classes allows people to learn how to reach out to the weather service, what they’re looking for in these storms, and what that might mean.

The first class will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Sidney High School. For more information about these free classes, you can visit http://www.weather.gov/cys/spottertalks