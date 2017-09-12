Child killed in Dawes County drunk driving rollover

A single-vehicle rollover accident on a county road northeast of Chadron late Saturday afternoon killed one person and hospitalized 5 others. Names and ages have not yet been released, but Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey says one child died later at Denver Children’s Hospital.

Dailey says deputies responded about 6:00 p.m. Saturday to a report of an accident on Slim Buttes Road about 6 miles north of Highway 20 involving a minivan with 3 adults and 3 children.

When deputies arrived, Chadron Rescue crews were already performing CPR on a child who was flown to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff by Airlink helicopter ambulance. The child was then transferred to the Denver hospital where they later died.

A second child was taken by ambulance to Chadron Community Hospital, but was also eventually flown to Children’s Hospital in Denver.

Sheriff Dailey says speed was a factor in the accident with witnesses reporting the van was traveling at high speed before the rollover. The female driver complained of head pain and sustained what were described as serious but non-life threatening lacerations.

Deputies said the woman appeared to have been drinking and was taken into custody on two Sheridan County warrants and Dailey says she will likely be charged with motor vehicle homicide.

Dailey’s office handled the investigation into the accident itself with the Nebraska State Patrol handling the DUI investigation and any other charges.

Hay Springs Fire and Rescue and the Regional West Ambulance Service also responded and assisted with the accident.