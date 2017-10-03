Child prodigy and PBS Superstar Ethan Bortnik to perform at Midwest Theater next week

A 16 year old child prodigy who is a superstar on PBS and has traveled around the world with his own concert tour, raising over $40 million for charities, Ethan Bortnik will perform at the Midwest Theater a week from Thursday, October 12th.

Bortnik discovered at the age of 3 he had an uncanny ability to hear a song once and play it back note for note on the piano. Since then Bortnik told KNEB News he has formed his own band and entertained audiences of all ages with songs ranging from classical to rock and roll.

Bortnik says he’s excited about performing at a more intimate setting where he can interact with the audience and bring a lot of energy to the building.

Tickets are $32 for members and $35 for non-members and can be purchased at midwesttheater.com, or call the box office at 632-4311.