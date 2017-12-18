class="post-template-default single single-post postid-279053 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Chimney inspections encouraged after fire

BY Kevin Mooney | December 18, 2017
Home News Regional News
The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department responded Monday to a chimney fire that did not cause a lot of damage but reminds property owners to inspect their chimneys before using them in the forecasted cold spell.

The fire was at 3840 Avenue I and while it did not reach the roof, it did cause $1,000 property damage and $500 damage to the contents. The firefighters say the chimney was “badly creosoted”. When it caught fire coupled with a small opening, the firefighters were asked to respond.

Eight personnel and three trucks responded to the fire.

