Chimney Rock Villa to celebrate Grand Re-Opening on Sunday

With the completion of major renovations following a June 12th tornado that caused extensive damage to Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard, the facility is inviting the public to attend a Grand Re-Opening celebration Sunday afternoon.

Administrator Kim Burry told KNEB News much of the building’s roof had to be replaced, including 7 rooftop air handling units, interior walls, ceilings, carpeting and more in the assisted living space in the northeast portion of the facility. Burry said they had to completely re-do their assisted living space.

Burry invites everyone to come take a look at the completed renovations and visit with residents and staff during their Grand Re-Opening from 2 to 4:30 this Sunday afternoon.