Chimney Rock Visitor Center Expansion announced, Open House Thursday

The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) has announced a planned expansion to the Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center at Chimney Rock. To celebrate the announcement, NSHSF is hosting an open house July 20, 5-7p,m. to share preliminary ideas and to hear feedback from the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Expansion plans include adding more space for visitors and an expanded theatre area for public programs, new hands-on exhibits for visitors of all ages, storm resistant construction to create a safe space during severe weather, and a new improved gift shop selling amazing Chimney Rock souvenirs.

“We’re excited that we’re helping to improve an already quality visitor experience,” said Leslie Fattig, NSHSF Executive Director. “This is such a recognizable Nebraska landmark. We hope more people will be able to visit and enjoy this beautiful scenery.”

Some of the improvements have already been completed. During the open house, visitors can use a spotting scope for up close views of the monument, a new hands-on rock carving card and displays of wildlife local to the area.

The Center is located 1.5 miles south of Highway 92 on Chimney Rock Road outside of Bayard.