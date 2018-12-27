Christmas tree recycling offered in Gering, Scottsbluff

If you had a live Christmas tree this year, both Scottsbluff and Gering are offering free recycling services.

However, Elisa Garton with the Environmental Services department in Scottsbluff says you need to make sure to remove all tree stands, lights and decorations before recycling your tree. “Once we mulch them, we do allow the public to come out and pick the mulch up for private use,” says Garton, “And obviously if we have stuff left on the trees it goes through our mulcher and ends up in tiny pieces in your mulch and it becomes a safety hazard.” Mulch will be free to the public sometime in mid-March into April.

For those living in Gering, you can drop off trees just east of the maintenance shop at the Gering Golf Course, at the waste water facility on East U street and at the Riverside Park tree site.

Scottsbluff residents can arrange a tree pickup starting January 7th by calling either the Environmental Services or Parks Department, or by emailing a request to rdeeds@scottsbluff.org. You can also drop them at the same Riverside park location.