Christmas weekend storm could impact travel plans

Anyone planning travel over the Christmas weekend should keep a close eye on weather forecasts as an approaching pacific storm system is setting up the potential for some impact on the region.

KNEB Meteorologist Don Day says at this point, just how much impact depends on the exact track of the storm. He say all indications, at least at the moment, are that the heavier snow-band will set up to the northeast of Scottsbluff.

Day says areas even as close as Box Butte and Morrill Counties could see heavier snow, and that models indicate areas of the northern panhandle in Dawes County and the Pine Ridge, will see the heaviest snow bands.

Day says if that heavy snow bands decide to set up a little bit more to the south and west, we will be under the gun, so cautions travelers and livestock interests to keep a close eye on updated forecasts.