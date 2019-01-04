class="post-template-default single single-post postid-357135 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Chrostoski stepping down as Goshen County Schools Superintendent

BY Scott Miller | January 4, 2019
The Goshen County School District is looking for a new superintendent following the resignation of Jean Chrostoski.

In a statement provided to KNEB News, GCSD #1 Board of Trustees Chair Katherine Patrick confirmed that Chrostoski submitted a letter to the board January 2, 2019 indicating her intention to retire.

Patrick says the board accepted the letter at a special meeting Thursday night and agreed with a retirement date effective Feb. 1, 2019.

Patrick says the board thanks Chrostoski for her service to the district, and an interim superintendent will be hired to fulfill those duties from the date of Chrostoski’s retirement to July 1.

