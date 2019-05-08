Chuck and Myra Heeman named 2019 Community Volunteer Buddy Award winners

A couple who has been in the area for a short time but has had a big impact has been named the recipient of the Gering Convention and Visitor’s Bureau 2019 “Community Volunteer Buddy” Award.

Chuck and Myra Heeman were honored with the award Wednesday. Chuck Heeman says ever since the couple arrived two years ago, they haven’t regretted it for one second. “This community has been amazing, and I’ve been in this business for a very long time and I can tell you, it doesn’t always happen that way,” says Heeman. “From the day we met Mayor Kaufman and the people of the city and went to the new ballpark site… Myra and I will tell you the story of how we drove up to the bus, parked the car and walked around, and we just knew this was the place we wanted to spend the rest of our lives.”

The Heemans developed and own the Western Nebraska Pioneers, part of the summertime Expedition League with collegiate baseball players.

Visitor’s Bureau Director Karla Niedan-Streeks announced the couple as the award winners during the Tourism Appreciation Luncheon at the Gering Civic Center.