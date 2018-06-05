Cindy Dickinson honored for longtime service as Scottsbluff City Clerk

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening officially appointed Kim Wright as City Clerk following the retirement of long time clerk Cindy Dickinson.

But before that, the council took time to recognize Dickinson for her 30 years of service to the city with Mayor Randy Meininger presenting her with a certificate appointing her an Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.

The honorary title is bestowed upon individuals by approval of the Governor of Nebraska, and is signed by Governor Pete Ricketts.

The award certificate describes the honor in a tongue-in-cheek fashion:

“And I, [the Governor of Nebraska] do strictly charge and require all officers, seamen, tadpoles and goldfish under your command to be obedient to your orders as Admiral-and you are to observe and follow, from time to time, such directions you shall receive, according to the rules and discipline of the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.

The use of the title of admiral, instead of some other high-ranking military title, is a humorously ironic reference to the fact that Nebraska has no navy, both because it is landlocked and has no oceans, seas or major lakes to defend, and because, as a U.S. state, it relies on the United States Armed Forces for defense.

Dickinson was moved by the gesture, saying she was totally surprised and honored.

She emotionally told the council how much she loved the job, and talked about the individual qualities of current council members.

Wright will take over the city clerk duties at the end of this week.