Cirrus House receives $100,000 to assist with nearby housing project

Cirrus House has announced it has received $100,000 from the Greater Goods Foundation that will be used for low income special needs housing.

Cirrus House recently purchased the Ashwood Apartments directly southeast of their main services facility in downtown Scottsbluff to provide an additional nine apartments for its clients. Cirrus House Executive Director Brent Anderson says the money, half of it in the form of a grant and half a zero interest loan, will be used to complete the exterior renovation of the apartments, including siding, windows, fire escape, railings and trim.

Anderson said they will then move do completing additional interior renovations. Anderson said “Most of the nine units have already been remodeled, but we have three more that need to be remodeled. One of those three we would actually move some walls so we make it into a handicapped accessible unit. ”

Anderson says an additional $40,000 will need to be raised to complete the handicapped housing renovations. Anderson says five people already live in some of the nine apartments that have already been renovated.