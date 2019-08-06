Cities Seeking Landowners With Potential Sites For Regional Landfill

The cities of Scottsbluff and Gering are working to identify new candidate locations for the construction of a future regional landfill to serve western Nebraska.

Public works director Mark Bohl told the Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening the cities are looking to identify a land parcel within a 45 mile radius of the cities.

Bohl said they want people who have a property they believe would be viable for the project to come forward.

Trihydro Corporation is the engineering firm that is supporting development of the landfill. Trihydro will determine and bring forward to the city councils any of the identified sites that would potentially be viable.

After a determination that the Bald Peak area south of Morrill was not a viable location, the decision was made to seek candidates with potential property that may be viable for the project to come forward.

The current Gering landfill is expected to reach capacity by 2026 and the licensing process itself can take years to complete, which is one reason they are hoping to have a viable site identified by the end of this year.

Interested landowners should contact Travis Evans at Trihydro at (307)-745-7474 or by e-mail at tevans@trihydro.com.

Below is the media release the Scottsbluff Council approved Monday evening for distribution:

July 2019-The Cities of Gering and Scottsbluff (Cities) are working to identify new candidate locations for the construction of a future regional landfill to serve Western Nebraska.

The Cities plan to construct a new landfill as a replacement for the current Gering Landfill, which is expected to reach its permitted capacity by 2026. Identifying and selecting a suitable site location is key to propelling the project forward.

The Cities are looking to identify a land parcel located within a 45-mile radius of the Cities. The site should comply with the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality’s Location Standards for new landfill construction including such key considerations as distance buffers from state or federal highways (1,000 feet) and airports (at least 5,000 feet depending on airport type) among others.

In addition, the ideal site would be within a mile of a county road with three-phase power accessibility, without residences, surface water, groundwater wells, or irrigation facilities in close proximity.

The Cities selected Trihydro Corporation (Trihydro) as the engineering firm to support the development of the landfill. Trihydro is tasked with supporting the Cities through incremental phases of this project including assistance with the on-going site selection process.

The goal of the siting process is to identify a landfill site which will best serve the residents of Western Nebraska for at least 100 years and be protective of human health and the environment. During the permitting process, a comprehensive subsurface investigation will be conducted to confirm depth to groundwater, groundwater quality and to characterize the subsurface geology. The data collected during the subsurface investigation will be used to design an engineered containment system (ECS) which meets or exceeds regulatory requirements and protects groundwater.

It is important to identify candidate sites as soon as possible to ensure that our communities have a local cost-effective disposal option in place by the time the existing landfill closes. Interested landowners are encouraged to notify the Cities of potential property for consideration by contacting Travis Evans, P.E., Trihydro, at (307)745-7474 or tevans@trihydro.com.