Citizens encouraged to purchase tickets for annual Mayor’s breakfast

GERING – On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming the National Day of Prayer into law. President Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer. In conjunction with this national event, the Mayors of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown will hold the 2017 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on May 4 at 6:45 a.m. at the Gering Civic Center. This year’s theme is “For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us… Forgive Us…Heal Us!”

The National and local events are designed to encourage united prayer for family, our military, our government, our churches, education, the media and business. The Guest Speaker this year will be John Girard, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Representative in western Nebraska. Girard, who moved from Sidney to Gering after accepting the FCA position, says “I went from Alliance to Chadron to Sidney to Scottsbluff/Gering, so I’ve now lived in every one of the biggest communities in the Panhandle, and I’ve had a chance to meet people and build relationships with athletes and coaches in each of those places,” John Girard, a former high school teacher and coach in the Panhandle, now enjoys helping local coaches and athletes impact their teams through Christ. “I just felt like it was God’s calling for me,” he said.

Tickets are $7.00 per person and include a breakfast buffet, a Presentation of the Colors by the City of Scottsbluff Fire Department Honor Guard and entertainment by Becky Jones from WestWay Christian Church. Lead Pastor, Tyson Lambert, with the Rock Church will be giving the invocation and Lead Pastor John Mulholland of WestWay Church will be giving the benediction. There will also be scripture readings and prayer for the community. Tickets should be purchased by May 1 and may not be purchased at the door.

Tickets are available at the Gering Civic Center and the City of Scottsbluff.

Gering Mayor, Tony Kaufman, Terrytown Mayor, Kent Greenwalt and Scottsbluff Mayor, Randy Meininger encourage our communities to join them for the 2017 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on May 4. Please refer questions about the event to City Clerk, Kathy Welfl at (308) 436-6812, kwelfl@gering.org.