Citizens group says Gering landfill not in compliance

The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality conducted a public hearing Wednesday evening where officials heard formal testimony on concerns related to the permit renewal for the Gering landfill.

Bobby Allbaugh spoke on behalf of a large group of concerned citizens, presenting the DEQ a number of examples they say demonstrate the landfill is not in compliance with several DEQ requirements.

Allbaugh speaks about one example, where a video showed water from the landfill running into a ditch leading to an irrigation canal and along the way into groundwater that could be permeating into drinking water

The DEQ will review four exhibits presented by the group before making a determination on whether to grant the permit renewal. The current landfill permit expires August 15th.

If the landfill’s permit is not renewed, options would include contracting with outside firms, such as TDS from Torrington, or Waste Management, both of whom Allbaugh says have expressed interest in serving the twin cities.