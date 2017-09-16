Citizens group to celebrate start of Gering Dog Park construction

A citizens group planning a new five acre dog park will have a ceremony Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. to mark the beginning of construction later this month on Monument Dog Park. The observance will be at the south west corner of Five Rocks Road and U Street, the future site of the dog park that is enhancing what was once a landfill area.

The first phase of the dog park will include a large section for free play, and two smaller sections for both small dogs and timid dogs. Also included are several shelters, picnic tables, trees, hydrants and a gravel parking lot.

The Common Grounds Dog Park Committee in a partnership with the city of Gering has raised over $27,000 so far through events, donations and grants. Oregon Trail Community Foundation granted the organization $10,000 towards the effort, and the Gering Keno Committee approved $14,000 to be used towards the fencing.