Citizens Oppose Monument Valley Pathway North Project Route

A project that has been in the works for years… and sat idle on the back burner until a year or so ago… is now causing outrage among affected property owners in Scottsbluff.

Several community members spoke out against the final route of Scottsbluff’s Monument Valley Pathway North Project during last nights Scottsbluff City Council Meeting.

The 5.8 mile pathway would add to the existing pathway along the North Platte River and go north towards Regional West Medical Center and East towards Western Nebraska Community College.

However property owners along the route – Like Kevin Figg- say they were unaware of the route, and weren’t given proper notification of pending property acquisition.

The Figgs purchased their property on Hillcrest Drive about a year ago, and say roughly a third of their yard would be taken away if the land is acquired.

Figg said they would never had purchased the property if they knew the pathway would be going through it.

Mark Sitzman, representing the Sitzman Family Partnership, said they were also never given proper notification of the alignment change or the acquisition.

Sitzman says they stand to lose 9 residential lots with the announced final route, and said he was very disappointed with the communication from the city.

Dr. Mark Westphal, says he did receive notification of the pathway project back in 2013. But he said he was never notified that the project would not be extending to the Lander Soccer Complex as originally proposed.

Other residents also expressed concerns with the routing of the pathway, and while the council no action on the measure, Mayor Raymond Gonzales told those who attended that the council did not take any of their comments lightly, and appreciated their input.