Citizens Weigh In On Gering’s Comprehensive Plan Update During Open House

Gering residents had a second opportunity to voice their opinions on the future of development in the community during an open house at the Gering Civic Center Tuesday evening.

During the open house, city planner Annie Folck told KNEB News they were anticipating good input from citizens as they move the process of updating the city’s comprehensive plan forward.

Folck said those attending were given worksheets to fill out that show different scenarios and goals for the city and tell them which ones they agree with and which ones they don’t agree with. She says they can then start the prioritization process deciding which things make it to the top or other things that aren’t right for the city of Gering.

Folck says if you missed Tuesday evening’s open house, the worksheet will still be available at city hall for about another week, so you still have the opportunity to weigh in.