City crews begin process to install new water main on Broadway

You may have noticed city crews working at the intersection of 27th Street and Broadway this week, which is the first part of a major project to install a new water main between 27th and 20th Street on Broadway.

Public Works Director Mark Bohl says the new main is desperately needed to replace aging lines that have caused continuous issues.

Bohl said” Over the past years we have had issues with breaks in the winter when it gets cold. So we will put in a new 16″main ande abandon those other water mains . We’ll get a good start to 24th Street we hope, and then continue on in the spring.

Bohl says the work currently at the 27th Street intersection involves installing a “T” that will connect to the new line. Bohl says when they do install the new main beginning next week they will reduce traffic on the westbound side to one lane as they work to the side.