City of Alliance offers Energy Efficiency Programs

The City of Alliance, in partnership with its wholesale electric power supplier, the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska, is offering four energy efficiency programs with the goal of saving local utility customers money on their electric bill through energy efficiency improvements.m

Three of these programs offer cash incentives for homeowners to make energy efficient upgrades in the areas of insulation, cooling systems and home thermostats. An LED lighting program is also available for non-residential customers including businesses, churches, schools and municipal buildings. Here is a rundown of the four programs:

Smart Thermostat Program -Provides a cash incentive of up to $100 paid directly to residential customers to help cover the cost of installing a qualifying smart thermostat.

Attic Insulation Program – Provides cash incentives of $0.15 / per square foot with a maximum incentive of $300 per existing residential dwelling for attic insulation.

Cooling System Tune-Up Program – Provides a $30 cash incentive to residential homeowners who have their cooling system tuned up by a HVAC contractor, regardless of what type or age of cooling system (air conditioner/air or water source heat pump).

Commercial LED Lighting Program – Provides cash incentives paid directly to commercial customers to help cover the cost of lighting upgrades and replacements for existing facilities.

These programs are available to utility customers of the City of Alliance through its wholesale power partnership with the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska. For more information on these programs, contact the City of Alliance Utility Office at (308) 762-5400 or go to www.nmppenergy.org/mean <http://www.nmppenergy.org/mean> to download program guidelines and application forms.