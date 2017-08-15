City of Bayard looking for new council member following resignation of John Schmall

The City of Bayard is looking for somebody to fill a seat on the city council through the end of 2018.

Councilman John Schmall tendered his resignation at the August 8th council meeting, effective August 31st. Mayor Michelle Coolidge says Schmall is moving to Scottsbluff, and will be unable to meet the residency requirement seat in Bayard.

Mayor Coolidge says that Schmall has been very committed to the community, not only with his efforts with council, but with various other committees including the Bayard Depot Museum and Chimney Rock Pioneer Days.

“We are very appreciative of his countless hours in service to his community,” says Coolidge. “While we hate to see him go, we know that the dedication will continue in other venues and we wish him the best.”

Coolidge is accepting applications for the soon-to-be vacated seat, and forms can be picked up at the office of the City Clerk. Applications are due by August 31st, and then Coolidge will interview candidates to talk about what their goals and visions are for Bayard.

During the September 12th City Council Meeting, Mayor Coolidge will submit the name of the finalist to fill the remainder of Schmall’s term.

Schmall was elected to his seat for the West Ward after garnering roughly 76% of the votes.