City of Gering comes to terms on Lane Auction House property sale

The city of Gering has apparently come to terms with an entrepreneur seeking to develop the downtown lots that formerly held the Lane Auction House.

Following a closed session during their Monday meeting, the Gering City Council voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Tony Kaufman to sign a purchase agreement with Wade Brashear, who wants to develop a restaurant on the property.

Kaufman says the city is looking forward to have a positive public-private partnership regarding the land. “While sometimes these projects take a couple of years to unwind, and sometimes the public might get frustrated with the timetable, the point was to take a property that was severely distressed and dilapidated in our community, and really an eyesore, clean it up and get it into a form that would allow the private sector at some point in time find a useful purpose for it,” says Kaufman.

Kaufman would not reveal terms of the agreement until it’s finalized by all parties, however the city had previously listed the land for $75,000.

In other action, the council approved 12 grants from the Keno Fund totaling $69,661. Included on the list was $11,000 for improvements to the Monument Dog Park by the group Common Grounds, and over $27,000 to pay for a year’s lease of body and dash cams for the Gering Police Department.