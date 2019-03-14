City of Gering provides Thursday afternoon update on snow removal efforts

Gering city officials are requesting that residents refrain from driving unless it is an emergency. City crews are making progress on the snow removal but it is best for residents to stay where they are until further progress is made on clearing the streets.

The City of Gering team will be working through the next couple days and nights and will continue to plow primary and secondary streets. Crews are planning to plow one eight-foot wide path through residential neighborhoods starting Friday.

However, city crews will not plow streets if there is a vehicle stuck in the street. We encourage residents to help neighbors get their vehicles into their private driveways, or parked on the appropriate curb, so that plows can open one lane. The City apologizes for snow plow ridges that will be deposited in front of driveways after the plows go through.

Due to the amount of snow and drifting, there may be some delay in emergency response but Public Works Personnel will coordinate with the Police and Fire Department to clear any streets for possible emergency calls.

The Gering City Offices and Gering Public Library will be open for normal business hours on Friday. Also, the City would like residents to be aware that City Parks and pathways will remain closed until further notice, except for the sledding hill and west of the Northfield Park Bridge.

Finally, the Sanitation Department would like to inform customers that the cart route will not be picked up until Monday.