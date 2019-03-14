City of Gering provides update on snow removal efforts

Gering City officials are urging residents to not travel in this winter storm as cars are getting stuck across town.

City Clerk Kathy Welfl says city personnel are spending considerable time assisting people who are stuck.

Snow routes are not open yet due to drifting snow; heavy equipment crews are focusing on opening streets at this time. City officials caution citizens that it is icy in places as well; unnecessary travel is strongly discouraged.

Crews will attempt to make windrows today and will try to keep up with the drifts. On Friday they’ll turn their focus on picking up the windrows.

Welfl says at this time, there is no timetable when city crews will be able to get to side streets, but says they will get to them once the primary and secondary routes have been successfully opened.