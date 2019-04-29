City of Gering to start search for new Administrator

The city of Gering is preparing for the future departure of City Administrator Lane Danielzuk.

During a special meeting of the city council midday Monday, Mayor Tony Kaufman announced Danielzuk would be leaving in December of 2020.

Kaufman told the council and staff that starting to address the issue now will give the city plenty of time for a comprehensive search to find his replacement. “This is arguably the largest and most important decision a city council can make,” says Kaufman, “That position in our community, or any community, is extremely vital and very impactful, and has a lot of impact on not only our community but our partnership communities we do a lot with on a day to day basis.”

Kaufman is hopeful a new administrator could be in place relatively early, perhaps in time for budget season next year, but no later than September of next year to ensure a smooth transition.

In other action the council gave first reading approval to an ordinance that would convey the former Lane Auction House property in downtown Gering to entrepreneur Wade Brashear for the sum of $30,000.