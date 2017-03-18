City of Mitchell asking for citizens to complete surveys

The city of Mitchell is sending out letters with anonymous surveys that are important in gaining eligibility for state and federal community development block grants. The letters are being sent out by the Panhandle Area Development District to random residential addresses and the survey will be printed in both English and Spanish.

City Administrator Jeff Sprock says the intent of the survey is to determine the average household income of families that reside in Mitchell. Depending on the results of the survey, the city may be eligible for community development block grants to improve housing, rebuild storm water runoff structures, maintain the city’s water and wastewater infrastructure, and build a community center.

If you have questions call Sprock at 623-1616.