City of Mitchell looks at upgrading city website

The City of Mitchell looks to bring their website into the 21st Century.

City Administrator Jeff Sprock says their website was built by a Mitchell High School class approximately 15 years ago. He says the site has been serviceable-but it looks dated and isn’t very compatible for smartphone users.

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, the Council looked at three different firms that deal solely with municipal websites.

Sprock says an upgraded website will hopefully help the City streamline information to the public, as well as let them re-brand and completely redo the website.