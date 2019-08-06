City of Mitchell to look at possible maintenance option with NPPD

The city of Mitchell could contract with Nebraska Public Power District for the operation and maintenance of the city’s electric system under an option to be presented to the city council Tuesday night by City Manager Perry Mader.

Mader tells KNEB News he would like the city to explore the possibility in an effort to improve the city’s electric grid. “If we have call-outs, and there are infrastructure needs we need to address, whether it be poles, lines or transformers, it’s something we need to address soon,” says Mader. “We’ve had some openings in that department for quite a while, we’ve advertised all over the place. We’ve had some leads, but nothing has panned out for us.”

Mader says wages in the city’s electric department are competitive, but they’ve just had difficulty attracting qualified candidates.

In other council business, the panel will consider providing $10,000 in keno proceeds to Mitchell Organized Baseball, and $20,000 for maintenance and upgrades to Ziegler Park.