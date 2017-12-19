City of Scottsbluff Awards Inventive Wireless of Nebraska LB840 Funds

The City of Scottsbluff is pleased to announce the award of $150,000 to Vistabeam.

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska- doing business as Vistabeam- is a broadband service provider serving a 45,000 square mile area of Western Nebraska, Eastern Wyoming and Northeastern Colorado.

They offer fixed wireless broadband, fiber broadband, cable broadband, VOIP telephone service, managed router, wireless infrastructure solutions and ISP management consulting and software. The company has been in business for over 13 years and owned by Matt Larsen.

Vistabeam currently employs 17 full-time and 1 part-time employees with a salary range of $13-$30 per hour plus benefits.

The LB840 funds will be used to upgrade the company’s existing network and offer higher capacity broadband services across its core footprint in Scotts Bluff and Goshen Counties.

The monies will also facilitate upgrading of equipment in other areas. The project and related services will require the addition of ten positions within Vistabeam and help provide the new employees with equipment and tools to perform their duties with the company.