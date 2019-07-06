City of Scottsbluff Considering Application for Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Grant

The Scottsbluff City Council is soliciting interest from citizens who may qualify for Community Development Block Grant funds made available for persons who own and occupy their own home and qualify under the HUD income guidelines.

The city would be the applicant for the grant program, which has a minimum of $250,000 and maximum of $750,000. Matching funds from the city are not required; however additional points will be awarded if a cash match is provided.

A one-page pre-application is due no later than July 31st with a full application due on September 30th.

Eligible activities within the CDBG Owner Occupied Rehabilitation program include:

* Rehabilitation (including rehabilitation which promotes energy efficiency) of residential owner-occupied homes

* Special projects directed to the removal of material and architectural barriers, which restrict the mobility and accessibility of elderly and handicapped persons.

* Payment of reasonable administrative costs related to implementing the program.

Panhandle Area Development District (PADD) will prepare and submit the application on behalf of the City of Scottsbluff.

Citizens interested in the program can call Starr Lehl at City Hall (308) 630-6213 to express interest in becoming an applicant, should the city council vote to move forward with the program.