City of Scottsbluff provides update on snow removal efforts

The City of Scottsbluff is reminding the public that driving is highly discouraged in the wake of Wednesday’s blizzard.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman says there are many vehicles- including some city equipment- is stuck in the roadways. The City of Scottsbluff will not be assisting the removal of vehicles; but will be concentrating on the designated snow routes, the emergency routes and then work on secondary routes.

Patience is requested due to the sheer amounts of snow to be removed.

Newman says that all state highways in Scotts Bluff and Banner Counties remain closed. He says state plows are operational this morning and county plows are also beginning to work this morning.

Again, all travel on roadways is still highly discouraged. Newman says first responders may not be able to safely travel, so rescue may not be possible at times. He says plows will work as best as they can, but may be pulled off the routes during times of heaviest snow and wind.