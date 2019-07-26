City of Scottsbluff to Move Forward With Owner Occupied Home Rehabilitation Grant Application

Scottsbluff residents who are interested in applying for funding to assist with home rehabilitation are being asked to fill out a simple pre-application form. The pre-applications will be used to show the need for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds in Scottsbluff. Applicants must qualify under the HUD Income Limits in order to be eligible for funding.

Bryan Venable with Panhandle Area Development District is preparing the application on behalf of the City of Scottsbluff.

Venable told KNEB News that qualified improvements would include home rehabilitation, including projects that promote energy efficiency and special projects directed to the removal of material and architectural barriers, which restrict the mobility and accessibility of elderly and handicapped persons. Grant recipients must own and occupy the home (rental property is not eligible).

The Scottsbluff City Council voted unanimously at the July 15th council meeting to move forward and apply for the CDBG Owner Occupied Rehabilitation (OOR) in the amount of $750,000, the maximum allowed, based on interest received from residents.

Pre-applications must be returned by Friday, August 16th and are available at the City of Scottsbluff, 2525 Circle Drive OR PADD, 1620 Broadway, Scottsbluff.

Questions can be directed to Starr Lehl 630-6213 or Bryan Venable 436-6584. Residents who have already expressed interest by contacting the city will automatically be mailed the pre-application.