Classes offered for drivers to help share the road during Tour De Nebraska

A big tourism event is coming to the Panhandle next week, and the public is invited to an educational opportunity ahead of the Tour De Nebraska.

West Nebraska Bicyling Club member Katie Bradshaw will be hosting two Bicycle friendly driver training courses to prepare the community for the 400-plus bicyclists that will be taking over Panhandle Roads.

Bradshaw will be offering classes for drivers on best practices for sharing the road with people on bicycles. The curriculum, available through the League of American Bicyclists, includes Nebraska rules of the road regarding bicycles, what “sharing the road” means and common causes of crashes and how to avoid them.

The first Class is Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Gering Public Library, and the second class is Saturday at 9:30 at the Scottsbluff Library, and you can get registered for these free classes by going to the Western Nebraska Bicycling Club Facebook page.