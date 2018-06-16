Classic car owners show off their vehicles at 20th annual Show

Over 300 cars were in Gering Friday and Saturday for the 20th annual High Plains Auto Club Father’s Day Rock N Roll Classic Car Show.

Classes included original intent, modified, under 21, trucks and street rods.

The cars arrived Friday for a barbecue at the Gering Civic Center, a Cruise for Cash around the Scotts Bluff National Monument to Mitchell and an ice cream social for entrants only.

Saturday morning many of the cars paraded through downtown Gering and then made their way to the Five Rocks Amphitheater for the show and shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday night, entrants in the show had an awards banquet at the Gering Civic Center.