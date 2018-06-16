class="post-template-default single single-post postid-318048 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Classic car owners show off their vehicles at 20th annual Show

BY Kevin Mooney | June 16, 2018
Over 300 cars were in Gering Friday and Saturday for the 20th annual High Plains Auto Club Father’s Day Rock N Roll Classic Car Show.

Classes included  original intent, modified, under 21, trucks and street rods.

The cars arrived Friday for a  barbecue at the Gering Civic Center, a Cruise for Cash around the Scotts Bluff National Monument to Mitchell and an  ice cream social for entrants only.

Saturday morning many of the cars paraded through downtown Gering  and then made their way to the Five Rocks Amphitheater for the show and shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday night, entrants in the show had an awards banquet at the Gering Civic Center.

