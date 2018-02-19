class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291845 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Classrooms being set up Monday in new SHS Freshman Academy

BY Dave Strang | February 19, 2018
Strang/RRN/KNEB

Despite the President’s Day holiday Monday, staff at Scottsbluff High School were busy making preparations for the arrival of students into the newly constructed Freshman Academy.

The Freshman Academy occupies the northwest portion of the high school in the former cafeteria area.

Custodian Jesus Villagrana told KNEB News they were in the process of moving teacher’s desks, student’s desks, books and materials into the classrooms today

Staff will have Monday and Tuesday to get moved and settled in before students are welcomed into the new classrooms when school resumes on Wednesday.

