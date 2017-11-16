Closing arguments this afternoon in Munoz murder trial

Closing arguments are expected to be heard this afternoon in the first degree murder trial of 65 year old Lucio Munoz. The Scottsbluff man is accused of first degree murder in the slaying of his girlfriend Melissa May New Year’s Eve of last year at the R.C. Scot Apartments.

DNA analyst Shannon Bishop from the UNMC Lab testified earlier today that her tests showed May did not have sex on the night she was killed.

Scottsbluff Police have testified Munoz told them just hours before the slaying that May had been sexually assaulted, and he became agatated when an intoxicated May said nothing had happened. Munoz later indicated to several people he thought May had been cheating on him, which County Attorney Dave Eubanks maintained in his opening statement is the motive for the killing.

The trial is currently in its fourth day.