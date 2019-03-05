CNPPID March 4 Board Meeting Summary

(HOLDREGE, Neb.) – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors awarded a bid to Gene Steffy Chrysler in Fremont, Neb., for the purchase of five three-quarter ton Dodge pickups for $29,245 per vehicle. The bid for four half-ton pickups was previously awarded to Janssen Chrysler of Holdrege, but after finding an error in pricing, the vehicles were re-bid with the updated state government rate. Bids were also awarded for the purchase of a truck cab and chassis with a dump body to RDO Truck Center in Lincoln, Neb., for $139,674; and a 20-cubic-yard side dump trailer from SmithCo Manufacturing Co., Inc., of Le Mars, Iowa, for $42,077. Also at the board meeting: · Hydraulic Project Operations Manager Cory Steinke reported that Lake McConaughy is at elevation 3255.5 feet above sea level, a volume of 1.47 million acre-feet (84 percent capacity). Steinke reported that cold temperatures and ice in the river make data collection difficult, but he estimates inflows to the lake are approximately 700 to 800 cubic feet per second. He also reported that snowpack conditions in the South Platte basin are slightly above average; similarly, the upper and lower North Platte basins are trending slightly above average. · A bid was awarded to Snell Services, Inc., of North Platte to replace two 10-ton condensers on the HVAC unit at Kingsley Hydro was approved for $67,498. · The date and location of the March 22, 2019 meeting for the committee of the board of directors has been changed. The board will now meet on March 20, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln, Neb., to coincide with the annual board retreat. · Government and public relations manager Jeff Buettner reported that the Nebraska state legislature is on day 35 of the 90 day session. Buettner said bills will be heard in their respective committees until March 28, after whichthe Legislature begins full days of debating proposed legislation on the floor.